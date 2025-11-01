Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$21.88.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HBM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$20.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Veritas raised shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$22.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$20.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.37. The firm has a market cap of C$8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.21. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$8.49 and a twelve month high of C$24.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39.

The firm also recently announced a half year 25 dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 6.0%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.96%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc is a Canadian mining company with its operations, property developments, and exploration activities across the United States. The major mines that Hudbay operates are located in Manitoba, Canada, Arizona, United States; and Peru. The company is principally focused on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals.

