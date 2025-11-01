Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HBAN. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.82.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.44 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44. The stock has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.28.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 41,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $739,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 299,361 shares in the company, valued at $5,388,498. This trade represents a 12.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1,462.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 212,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 198,796 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 26.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 167,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 35,014 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 43.4% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 94,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 28,739 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 58.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 200,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 74,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.6% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 356,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 22,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

