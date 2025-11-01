Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Get Hycroft Mining alerts:

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hycroft Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hycroft Mining presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HYMC

Hycroft Mining Price Performance

HYMC stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average of $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 19.04, a quick ratio of 25.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Hycroft Mining has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.51.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02.

Insider Activity at Hycroft Mining

In related news, SVP Rebecca Jennings sold 30,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $197,651.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 100,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,157.68. This trade represents a 23.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Eric Sprott bought 7,690,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,985,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 25,225,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,965,932. This represents a 43.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining in the second quarter worth $141,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Hycroft Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Shay Capital LLC boosted its stake in Hycroft Mining by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 246,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 123,453 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Hycroft Mining by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 613,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 154,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hycroft Mining by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. 7.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hycroft Mining

(Get Free Report)

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hycroft Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hycroft Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.