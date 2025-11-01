IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

IDYA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer set a $36.00 target price on IDEAYA Biosciences and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Barclays began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Citizens Jmp began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.13.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $31.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.14. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52-week low of $13.45 and a 52-week high of $33.64.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of IDEAYA Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 345.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 547,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after purchasing an additional 424,625 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 126.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 741,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,593,000 after purchasing an additional 414,189 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 26.6% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,532,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,208,000 after purchasing an additional 322,404 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $5,024,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $4,706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

See Also

