IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Raised to C$54.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IGM. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$56.00.

IGM opened at C$53.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$51.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$46.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.07. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of C$38.89 and a 1-year high of C$56.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 3.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.562 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is presently 54.88%.

In other IGM Financial news, Director Brent Jason Allen sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.56, for a total transaction of C$70,460.56. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,840 shares of company stock worth $137,909. Insiders own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

IGM Financial is the largest non-bank-affiliated asset manager in Canada. The firm is part of the Power Financial group of companies, which includes Great-West Life, London Life, Canada Life, and Putnam Investments. IGM has two main operating divisionsasset management (operated through Mackenzie Investments) and wealth management (via its Investors Group Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel subsidiaries)that provide investment management products and services.

