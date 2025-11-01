IMG Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 133 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the second quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 94,596 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $69,820,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 231,481 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $170,853,000 after buying an additional 16,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 28,162 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,786,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:META opened at $648.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $738.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $696.73. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $479.80 and a 1-year high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 30.89%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.03 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 9.28%.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 15,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.38, for a total transaction of $12,192,364.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.71, for a total value of $14,018,663.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 84,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,343,464.11. This trade represents a 17.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 198,335 shares of company stock valued at $153,047,009 over the last 90 days. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on META. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $870.00 price target (down from $900.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $837.00 to $802.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $827.60.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

