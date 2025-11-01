Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on INCY. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $93.48 on Friday. Incyte has a 52 week low of $53.56 and a 52 week high of $95.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

