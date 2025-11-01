Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of III opened at $5.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.55 million, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.86. Information Services Group has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $6.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of III. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 50,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 22,521 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 169,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Information Services Group by 396.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 98,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 78,364 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Information Services Group by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 31,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 16,762 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

