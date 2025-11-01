Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,400 shares, an increase of 88.9% from the September 30th total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $33.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.12 and its 200 day moving average is $32.09. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $27.90 and a 1 year high of $33.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period.

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

