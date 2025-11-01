Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Trading Down 0% – Time to Sell?

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.16 and last traded at $21.16. 278,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 568,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.17.
Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average is $21.16.
