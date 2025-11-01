Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) Trading 0.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $114.6420 and last traded at $114.03. Approximately 54,357 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 64,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.77.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.28.

