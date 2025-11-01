Investment (LON:INV) Stock Price Down 5.6% – Time to Sell?

The Investment Company plc (LON:INV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 60.40 and last traded at GBX 60.40. 7,933 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 12,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.44 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 62.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 62.44.

Investment (LON:INV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The company reported GBX (0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Investment had a net margin of 83.35% and a return on equity of 14.48%.

Investment Company Profile

The Investment Company plc is a small registered, self-managed closed-ended balanced fund. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the United Kingdom. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equities, preference shares, loans, stocks, and long-term debentures. The fund is managed by Chelverton Asset Management Limited.

