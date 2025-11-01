Invictus Private Wealth LLC Acquires 12,388 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Invictus Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 137,468 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,388 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.1% of Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $30,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $40,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 81.9% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $244.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.83. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $250.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Arete lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group set a $310.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-nine have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.88.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total transaction of $601,752.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,548,039.20. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 95,411 shares of company stock worth $21,222,702 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

