IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Upgraded at Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $214.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.41.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV opened at $216.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.77. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $134.65 and a 1 year high of $225.91.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 30.70%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.850-11.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 4,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total transaction of $878,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,955,627.60. The trade was a 12.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQVIA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 436.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 224.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

