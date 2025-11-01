IREN’s (IREN) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their sell rating on shares of IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $36.00. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for IREN’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IREN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of IREN in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of IREN from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of IREN in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IREN in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IREN has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.27.

Shares of NASDAQ IREN opened at $60.75 on Wednesday. IREN has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $74.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.97 and a beta of 4.19.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. IREN had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.51 million. Equities analysts expect that IREN will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel John Roberts sold 1,000,000 shares of IREN stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $33,130,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 13,989,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,478,628.48. This trade represents a 6.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IREN. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in IREN in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in IREN in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in IREN during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. R Squared Ltd grew its stake in IREN by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in IREN by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

