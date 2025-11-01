iShares MSCI China A UCITS ETF USD (Acc) (LON:CNYA) Stock Price Down 1.8% – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI China A UCITS ETF USD (Acc) (LON:CNYA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.65 and last traded at GBX 5.67. 2,048,885 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 1,148,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.77.

iShares MSCI China A UCITS ETF USD (Acc) Stock Down 1.8%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.01.

