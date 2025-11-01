iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF (BATS:SLVP) Trading Up 72.2% – Time to Buy?

iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF (BATS:SLVP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 72.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.71 and last traded at $26.5560. 85,956 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 158,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.42.
iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $480.66 million, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day moving average of $20.21.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $251,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 218,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after buying an additional 7,812 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000.
iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF (SLVP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Silver Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that earn the majority of their revenues from silver mining. SLVP was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Amazon Earnings: 3 Catalysts That Could Drive Shares to $300
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Why Chipotle Stock May Bounce After a Brutal Sell-Off
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Why VGT May Be a Smarter Bet Than Chasing Individual Tech Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.