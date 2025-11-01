Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $173.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.25.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $148.94 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $144.12 and a 1 year high of $196.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.25. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 19.19%.The company had revenue of $615.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David B. Foss sold 5,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.28, for a total transaction of $966,878.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 139,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,296,249.20. The trade was a 3.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 45,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth $416,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth $3,298,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth $4,462,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

