JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target to $250.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AMT. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $220.00 price target on American Tower and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Tower from $270.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on American Tower from $281.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. HSBC lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.88.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $179.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.86. American Tower has a 1 year low of $172.51 and a 1 year high of $234.33.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 28.11%.The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.720 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Tower will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 108.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blossom Wealth Management raised its position in American Tower by 1.8% in the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in American Tower by 0.3% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 16,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Novem Group raised its position in American Tower by 3.8% in the second quarter. Novem Group now owns 1,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its position in American Tower by 3.6% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Marion Wealth Management raised its position in American Tower by 0.8% in the second quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 5,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

