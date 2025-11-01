JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $38.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CZR. Barclays reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CZR

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.63 and its 200 day moving average is $26.61. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 2.12%.The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 508.5% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 64.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 52.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 168.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 69.7% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.