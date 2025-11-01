JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $37.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $77.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $33.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and thirteen have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.84 and its 200-day moving average is $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.04. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $29.89 and a 52 week high of $89.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.30. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $410.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Enphase Energy has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.82 per share, for a total transaction of $154,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,620,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,947,878.24. This trade represents a 0.31% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 32.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,052,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $685,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,567 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 28.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,743,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,153 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,542,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,217,000 after purchasing an additional 73,459 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 264.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,477,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,602 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 827.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,152,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

