JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target to $71.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $74.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.68.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $57.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.85. The stock has a market cap of $74.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.45. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $71.15.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 14.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondelez International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canopy Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 20.7% during the first quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 98,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.5% during the first quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 573,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,920,000 after buying an additional 8,456 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 19.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 501,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,059,000 after buying an additional 82,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.