JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target to $357.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $367.00 to $357.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $372.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $385.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $405.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.86.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 0.7%

RCL opened at $286.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.16. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $164.01 and a one year high of $366.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.08.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.07. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 23.33%.The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.580-15.630 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.740-2.790 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is 26.90%.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $3,399,412.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,414,966.28. This trade represents a 38.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total value of $4,976,320.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 150,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,743,506.82. This represents a 9.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

