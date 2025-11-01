JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target to $255.00

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $255.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $262.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Truist Financial set a $260.00 price objective on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $252.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $271.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.61.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $200.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.43 and a 200 day moving average of $226.32. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $197.02 and a 12 month high of $242.58. The firm has a market cap of $80.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Management

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

