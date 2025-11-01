JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Stock Position Lessened by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 609,867.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 72,897,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,133,630,000 after acquiring an additional 72,885,260 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,801,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,083,723,000 after purchasing an additional 454,226 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,548,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,040,469,000 after purchasing an additional 548,853 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,441,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,523,588,000 after purchasing an additional 890,553 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $3,972,807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. UBS Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Phillip Securities downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM opened at $311.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $304.92 and a 200-day moving average of $284.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $202.16 and a 12-month high of $318.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

