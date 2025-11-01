Katamaran Capital LLP Buys Shares of 18,141 NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Katamaran Capital LLP bought a new stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 18,141 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,000. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.7% of Katamaran Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 621 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $202.46 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The company has a market cap of $4.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.33.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.NVIDIA’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Arete upped their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI set a $261.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research set a $230.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.13.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.65, for a total transaction of $12,723,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 72,698,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,333,277,791.90. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,701,577 shares of company stock valued at $662,914,125. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

