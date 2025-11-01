Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target Raised to C$201.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Free Report) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$198.00 to C$201.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

KXS has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares set a C$240.00 target price on shares of Kinaxis and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$235.00 in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinaxis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$227.63.

Shares of Kinaxis stock opened at C$169.84 on Wednesday. Kinaxis has a 12-month low of C$149.96 and a 12-month high of C$212.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.12. The stock has a market cap of C$4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 197.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$182.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$191.51.

In other news, insider Mark Justin Morgan sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$198.63, for a total transaction of C$453,081.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,184,963. This trade represents a 17.17% decrease in their position. Also, insider Andrew William Robert Bell sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$193.18, for a total transaction of C$53,124.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$370,712.42. This trade represents a 12.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders sold a total of 8,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,665,206 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kinaxis Inc is a Canada-based provider of software solutions for sales and operations planning (S&OP) and supply chain management. The firm’s flagship RapidResponse product is offered on the cloud. Its capabilities include consequence evaluation and alerting, responsibility-based collaboration, high-speed analytics, and scenario simulation.

