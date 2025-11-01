Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Cut to Hold at Cormark

Cormark downgraded shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

KGC has been the topic of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $28.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $22.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KGC

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.64. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $27.84.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 25.18%.The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 56,135 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 43,872 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,907 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,210 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.