Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Cut to Hold at Cormark

Cormark downgraded shares of Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

K has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upgraded Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$29.50 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.83.

Shares of K opened at C$32.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$32.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.81. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of C$12.79 and a 52 week high of C$39.09.

In other Kinross Gold news, insider Claude J.S. Schimper sold 2,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.86, for a total value of C$59,369.66. Following the transaction, the insider owned 35,258 shares in the company, valued at C$982,287.88. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinross Gold is a Canada-based senior gold producer, producing roughly 2.4 million gold equivalent ounces in 2020. The company had 30 million ounces of proven and probable gold reserves and 59 million ounces of silver reserves at the end of 2020. It operates mines and focuses its greenfield and brownfield exploration in the Americas, West Africa, and Russia.

