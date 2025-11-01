Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lantern Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Lantern Pharma Price Performance

LTRN opened at $4.01 on Friday. Lantern Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $6.12. The stock has a market cap of $43.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.88.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.13. Equities analysts anticipate that Lantern Pharma will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lantern Pharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lantern Pharma stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.12% of Lantern Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

Lantern Pharma Company Profile

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its product pipeline comprises LP-300, which is in phase 2 clinical trial in combination therapy for never-smokers with non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma; LP-184, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumor, such as pancreatic, breast, bladder, and lung cancers, and glioblastoma and other central nervous system cancers; and LP-284, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphomas, including mantle cell lymphoma and double hit lymphoma.

