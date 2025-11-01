Lattice Capital Management LLC Sells 32,108 Shares of Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Lattice Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 72.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,300 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 32,108 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 6.7% of Lattice Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lattice Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westend Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 386.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 155.7% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus set a $640.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $560.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $634.67.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,206,272.56. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total transaction of $2,557,502.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,624,012.52. The trade was a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $517.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $513.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $486.83. The company has a market cap of $3.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. Microsoft Corporation has a 1 year low of $344.79 and a 1 year high of $555.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $77.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.71% and a return on equity of 33.47%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

