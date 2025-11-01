Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LEG. Wall Street Zen downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler set a $9.00 price target on Leggett & Platt in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $11.00.

Leggett & Platt Stock Down 2.2%

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. Leggett & Platt has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.72.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 5.38%.The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Leggett & Platt has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leggett & Platt

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

