Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION) Research Coverage Started at Barrington Research

Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.
LION has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Lionsgate Studios from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Lionsgate Studios in a report on Friday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W raised Lionsgate Studios to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Lionsgate Studios from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.73.
Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). Research analysts expect that Lionsgate Studios will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LION. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Lionsgate Studios by 60.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 36,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13,910 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Lionsgate Studios by 11.9% during the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 3,538,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,433,000 after purchasing an additional 375,409 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lionsgate Studios by 32.8% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 19,740 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lionsgate Studios during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lionsgate Studios by 570.9% during the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 221,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 188,700 shares in the last quarter.
Lionsgate Studios Corp. engages in the provision of motion picture and studio operations that bring a varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.
