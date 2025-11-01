Livermore Investments Group (LON:LIV) Stock Price Up 3.9% – Here’s Why

Livermore Investments Group Limited (LON:LIV – Get Free Report) was up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 51 and last traded at GBX 51. Approximately 4 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 11,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.10.

Livermore Investments Group Trading Up 3.9%

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 50.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 53.61. The firm has a market cap of £84.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 11.44, a current ratio of 18.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About Livermore Investments Group

(Get Free Report)

Livermore Investments Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in fixed income instruments such as Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs). The company, formerly Empire Online Limited, was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Livermore Investments Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livermore Investments Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.