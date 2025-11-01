Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 3,821 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Lmcg Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,672 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,821 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 4.0% of Lmcg Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $64,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 223.8% during the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 23,653 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 16,348 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 120,775 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $614,000. Finally, VanderPol Investments L.L.C. raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 2,648 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at $9,825,943.60. This represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total value of $601,752.60. Following the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,548,039.20. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 95,411 shares of company stock worth $21,222,702 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $244.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $2.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $250.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Benchmark increased their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $300.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.88.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

