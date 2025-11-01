Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $104.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $107.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Logitech International Price Performance

Logitech International stock opened at $120.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.30. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $64.73 and a 12 month high of $122.24.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Logitech International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 57,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,030,885. The trade was a 14.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Logitech International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOGI. World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 353,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 8.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 165,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 49.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

