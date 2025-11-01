M1 Capital Management LLC Sells 1,413 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

M1 Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,132 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. M1 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 7,662,543 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,210,605,000 after purchasing an additional 363,321 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 977,324 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $154,407,000 after purchasing an additional 17,213 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the second quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 153,565 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Coordinated Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $1,984,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $261.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.13.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,197,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at $14,498,230,235.73. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total value of $5,014,448.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,855,762 shares in the company, valued at $518,092,342.04. The trade was a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,701,577 shares of company stock worth $662,914,125. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $202.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.84 and its 200 day moving average is $159.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.NVIDIA’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.