Macquarie Cuts Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $410.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Macquarie from $425.00 to $410.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on V. Morgan Stanley set a $398.00 price target on Visa and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $425.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.00.

Visa Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE V opened at $341.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $625.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa has a 52-week low of $287.19 and a 52-week high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a net margin of 50.15% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Visa will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total transaction of $3,589,015.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,815.10. This represents a 95.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,438.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of V. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 0.4% during the third quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,336 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,405,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 8.6% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 176,181 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $60,145,000 after purchasing an additional 13,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 701.4% during the third quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,899 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,521,000 after purchasing an additional 60,302 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

