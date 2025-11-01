Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $42.00 price target on Merchants Bancorp in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 29th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of MBIN stock opened at $31.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $43.82.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $171.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.90 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 17.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Merchants Bancorp

In other news, CAO Darin L. Thomas bought 3,353 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.71 per share, with a total value of $99,617.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,847.50. The trade was a -303.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 34.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merchants Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 8.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 21.6% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

