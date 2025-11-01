Meta Platforms, Inc. $META is BTS Asset Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 59.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 646 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 0.6% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target (up previously from $725.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $920.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $1,086.00 to $1,117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $827.60.

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.57, for a total transaction of $387,527.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 7,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,965,078.06. This trade represents a 6.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.00, for a total transaction of $390,807.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,900,268. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,335 shares of company stock worth $153,047,009. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $648.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $738.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $696.73. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $479.80 and a 1 year high of $796.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 30.89%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.03 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 9.28%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

