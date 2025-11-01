Meta Platforms, Inc. $META is Cavalier Investments LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Cavalier Investments LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,689 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 17,482 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 8.7% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $28,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 488 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,223 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Myecfo LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 776 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kooman & Associates lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 544 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citizens Jmp increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer downgraded Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $1,086.00 to $1,117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $950.00 to $910.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $827.60.

Shares of META stock opened at $648.35 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $479.80 and a 1 year high of $796.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $738.28 and its 200-day moving average is $696.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 30.89%.The company had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.28%.

In other news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.97, for a total transaction of $333,391.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,760.59. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.57, for a total value of $387,527.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 7,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,965,078.06. This represents a 6.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 198,335 shares of company stock valued at $153,047,009 in the last three months. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

