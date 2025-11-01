Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Shares Purchased by Generali Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne

Generali Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 66.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 7.6% of Generali Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Generali Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $36,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 237.5% in the second quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:META opened at $648.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $738.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $696.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $479.80 and a 52 week high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.03 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 9.28%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on META. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $810.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $825.00 price objective (down previously from $900.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $950.00 to $910.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $840.00 to $810.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $827.60.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 15,847 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.38, for a total value of $12,192,364.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,694 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total transaction of $9,062,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,225. This represents a 86.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 198,335 shares of company stock worth $153,047,009. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

