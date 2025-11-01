Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,114 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,147 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 3.6% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $33,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,230,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.9% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 716 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META opened at $648.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $479.80 and a 1 year high of $796.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $738.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $696.73.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.03 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $860.00 to $808.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $920.00 to $830.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $810.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $827.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 15,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.38, for a total transaction of $12,192,364.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.71, for a total transaction of $14,018,663.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 84,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,343,464.11. The trade was a 17.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 198,335 shares of company stock worth $153,047,009 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

