MGM Resorts International $MGM Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420,679 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 4.5% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 20,815,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,958,000 after buying an additional 894,344 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 7.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,233,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,752,000 after buying an additional 447,870 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth approximately $171,632,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 104.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,611,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,962,000 after buying an additional 1,332,313 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 0.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,985,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,851,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on MGM shares. Macquarie cut their price target on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on MGM Resorts International from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.58.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $2,167,200.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 31,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,538.52. This represents a 65.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 242,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $8,571,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,385,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,753,630.76. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of MGM stock opened at $32.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.37. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $41.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 200.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 0.40%.The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MGM Resorts International

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.