Microsoft Corporation $MSFT is Hendley & Co. Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Hendley & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,564 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 8.4% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $24,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 386.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total value of $2,557,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,624,012.52. This represents a 11.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $517.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $513.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $486.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. Microsoft Corporation has a 52 week low of $344.79 and a 52 week high of $555.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $77.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.71% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $643.00 to $648.00 in a research note on Monday, October 27th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $640.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $639.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $634.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Microsoft

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.