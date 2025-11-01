Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Stock Holdings Increased by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,221 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.6% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.1% during the second quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 41,918 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,850,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 10,846 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,395,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.5% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 61,368 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,525,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Navera Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Navera Investment Management Ltd. now owns 782,107 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $388,917,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.9% during the second quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 13,952 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $517.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Microsoft Corporation has a 52 week low of $344.79 and a 52 week high of $555.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $513.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $486.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.48. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.71% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $77.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total transaction of $2,557,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,624,012.52. This trade represents a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Arete increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $700.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $640.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $634.67.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

