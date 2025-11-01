Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Stock Position Raised by Opulen Financial Group LLC

Opulen Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 36.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,836 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Opulen Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,385 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2,150.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 29,597 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,722,000 after acquiring an additional 28,282 shares during the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC now owns 9,802 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abel Hall LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total value of $2,557,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,624,012.52. This represents a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,206,272.56. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.5%

MSFT stock opened at $517.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. Microsoft Corporation has a twelve month low of $344.79 and a twelve month high of $555.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $513.81 and a 200-day moving average of $486.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $77.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 35.71%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on Microsoft from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Arete boosted their price target on Microsoft from $700.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $634.67.

View Our Latest Report on MSFT

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.