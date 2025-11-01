Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 16,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Financial Council LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Financial Council LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enzi Wealth lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.5% in the first quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 2,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. China Renaissance upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $207.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Melius Research upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.98.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.92, for a total transaction of $145,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,778.72. The trade was a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,348.70. This represents a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $281.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $291.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

