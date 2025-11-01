Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN) Price Target Raised to C$24.00

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Desjardins upped their target price on Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$22.33.
Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-end real estate investment trust. The REIT invests in multi-suite residential rental properties in Canada and the United States. The REIT operates into two reportable segments, Canada and the United States. The United States contributes to the vast majority of revenue.
