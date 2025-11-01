Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS) Shares Up 0.4% – Time to Buy?

Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 130.50 and last traded at GBX 130.50. Approximately 40 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 129.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 130.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 0.30.

Nationwide Building Society, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail financial services in the United Kingdom. The company offers current, savings, and individual savings accounts; residential mortgages; overdrafts, personal loans, car loans, and home improvement loans; and credit cards. It also provides loans to registered social landlords, loans made under the private finance initiatives, and commercial real estate loans.

